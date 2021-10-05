Viewers Choice Awards
Court documents: Teen confessed to shooting at 4 cars in Amarillo

David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo (Source: Potter...
David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo (Source: Potter County Detention Center)
By Kevin Welch and Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Prosecutors filed charges Monday against an Amarillo man who confessed to shooting at four vehicles in early September, according to court documents.

They charged 18-year-old David Winfield with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Court documents show he faces bond recommendations of $250,000 per each charge.

These four shootings happened in the same neighborhood. On the same night, officers also found 62-year-old Laura Ashley dead in her car from a gunshot wound. No arrests have been made in her death.

However, Amarillo Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld said the department is investigating to see if the shootings are related.

Prosecutors also say 50-year-old Sharon Fisher tampered with evidence by removing a window from a car linked to the shootings. They declined to explain why she would want to remove the window.

Sharon Fisher, charged with tampering with evidence (Source: Potter County Sheriff's Office)
Sharon Fisher, charged with tampering with evidence (Source: Potter County Sheriff's Office)

