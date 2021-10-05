Caprock senior Keith Johnson named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week is thankful for the community support he was given at an early age. Meet Caprock’s Keith Johnson.

Caprock wide receiver Johnson dedicates a lot of time to football all year long. The senior grew up in a football family.

“I just fell in love with it. I think a lot of it was my dad. My dad is a ref, so unfortunately he can’t make every single one but my mom tries to make it out to every single one. It really gives me some sportsmanship on hey that was a good call by the ref. Unfortunately that was against me, but it’s a good call.”

Johnson’s knowledge of the game inspires his perseverance in the classroom. He holds a 3.7 GPA, participates in UIL and FCA and coaches young athletes in his spare time.

“It’s mostly football for sure. I try to help out my community a lot with doing some coaching here and there for the little kids.”

“Keith is one of those players that is a coach on the field as well. He understands the game as well as anybody I’ve coached. He knows what to do at all of the positions.”

Last year, Johnson suffered a season-ending injury in his first varsity game. Despite the challenge, Johnson plans on giving back to his favorite sport by going into coaching and studying to be a math teacher.

“I’d love to be a coach. I actually am thinking about going to college to be a teacher just so I can coach. Just seeing how they connect with some of the kids like they’re another father to some of these kids is really inspiring.”

Johnson is always finding ways to perfect his craft. He runs the 100 meters in track to improve his speed and competes with West Texas Elite 7v7 to stay game ready in the offseason.

“Off the field it’s crazy because this grind that I get from the weight room it translates into the classroom and everything too.”

Congratulations to Keith Johnson on being nominated as a FirstBank Southwest NewsChannel10 GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week.

