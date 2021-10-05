Amarillo High and Randall battle Tuesday for District 3-5A lead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The District 3-5A volleyball lead is on the line on Tuesday as the Randall Lady Raiders host the Amarillo High Lady Sandies.

Both teams are undefeated (3-0) in district play. Randall and Amarillo High have a tall roster with girls that can hit the ball and throw up a strong block.

“I think that each team has extremely strong hitters and I think we have both a big net,” said Paris Patterson, Randall senior hitter. “I think it’s so great and fun to compete with some of the best.”

Earlier this season, the Lady Sandies and Lady Raiders met up at a tournament where Amarillo High won 2-1. Now both teams are prepared for another tough test.

”We did play them in tournament season and we ended up winning, but it was a really good game. Like we’re both very competitive and we’re friends with some of them, so it’s always a fun game to go against the people we know,” said Joey Pennington, Amarillo High senior outside hitter. “When we get blocked we have a lot of people in the back row covering us. It’s really fun because it’s always long rallies.”

The Lady Sandies and Lady Raiders tip off at Randall High School on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

