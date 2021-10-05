Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask for help identifying 2 burglary suspects

Burglary Suspects
Burglary Suspects(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help identifying two suspects who broke into a business on Friday.

Police said the suspects forced entry just before 6:00 a.m. at a business near Paramount Boulevard and Church Avenue.

The suspects were captured on surveillance footage.

Those with information on the crime or identity of the suspects is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for anonymous tips leading to an arrest.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Do You Know Me? - Burglary Suspects - 10/5/21 On October 1st, 2021, just before 6am, these...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

