Amarillo City shelters earn strong marks during state inspections

The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare Department earned the highest available rating of “satisfactory”, along with favorable comments from a recent yearly inspection by the Texas Department of State Health Services. SOURCE: Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare Department earned the highest available rating of “satisfactory”, along with favorable comments from a recent yearly inspection by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

AAMW was inspected by TDSHS on Aug. 17. Shelters across the state are inspected annually, but the dates of these inspections are not known in advance.

Facilities are rated among three categories: satisfactory, unsatisfactory and probation.

AAMW was rated satisfactory. In addition, it was noted by TDSHS that the AAMW facility “looks very good.”

“The primary goals at AAMW are to protect the public and the animals entrusted to our care,” said AAMW Director Victoria Medley. “The standard of care for animals in our shelter is high, as it should be. It is important for the public to know that such standards are important to us on a daily basis.”

AAMW met a wide array of state requirements for animal care, including animals having access to fresh water, food pans being clean/sanitary and animals being protected from inclement weather.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

