Amarillo City hosting COVID-19 vaccine mobile clinics

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will be hosting a mobile COVID-19 Vaccine clinic on Thursday.

The clinic will be at the Alamo Neighborhood Center from 10:00 in the morning until 5:00 in the afternoon.

The city will have the Pfizer vaccine available to anyone older than 12 years old.

There will be various mobile clinics throughout the city up until October 28.

Below are the various COVID-19 vaccination clinic mobile locations:

October 7: Alamo Neighborhood Center 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

October 12: Amarillo College East Campus 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

October 14: Eastridge Baptist Church 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

October 16: Transit Barn at the City Service Center 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

October 21: Wayford Activity Center 10:00 to 5:00 p.m.

October 23: Joshua Tabernacle Baptist Church

October 28: Southwest Library 10:00 to 5:00 p.m.

