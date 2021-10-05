1 injured in wreck on I-40 outside of Vega
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
VEGA, Texas (KFDA) - A person was injured during a collision involving a car and a semi-truck outside of Vega.
First responders were called to the scene at 6:20 p.m. on Interstate 40 at mile marker 41 on Monday.
Both vehicles were totally engulfed in flames, according to area first responders.
The driver of the car was injured in the incident and the semi-driver denied treatment.
