1 injured in wreck on I-40 outside of Vega

The semi-truck after the fire was extinguished.
The semi-truck after the fire was extinguished.(Vega, TX Fire & Rescue)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
VEGA, Texas (KFDA) - A person was injured during a collision involving a car and a semi-truck outside of Vega.

First responders were called to the scene at 6:20 p.m. on Interstate 40 at mile marker 41 on Monday.

Both vehicles were totally engulfed in flames, according to area first responders.

The driver of the car was injured in the incident and the semi-driver denied treatment.

Around 1820 Vegafire & Ems was paged out to 41mm for 1050 involving car and semi both totally engulfed the driver of car was only one with injuries semi driver refused treatment

Posted by Vega, TX Fire & Rescue on Monday, October 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

