WT taking registrations for annual Dia de los Muertos displays

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WT is celebrating lost loved ones with their annual Dia de los Muertos activities.

“This is truly one of our favorite events of the year,” said Dr. Eddie Henderson, dean. “It’s a joyous celebration of loved ones, and it helps us raise needed funds for scholarships in our college, including a newly established fund benefiting Latino students.”

WT students, faculty and staff can sign up to create an ofrenda display in Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.

Ofrendas are private memorial displays honoring loved ones.

Deadline to sign up to create an ofrenda is October 12, and displays will be on views from October 18 to October 20.

