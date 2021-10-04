Warford Activity Center taking reservations for fall Kids Day Out events

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Warford Activity Center will hold Kids Day Out a number of days from October to December.

The center hopes to meet the childcare needs of parents trying to find a place for their children on school holidays.

Each day includes activities for kids such as swimming, arts and crafts, sports, inflatables and more. Lunch and snacks are also included.

Dates include October 8; October 11; November 24; and December 17.

No school, no problem. Check out the info below to learn more about Kids Day Out, coming to Warford Activity Center soon! Posted by Charles E. Warford Activity Center on Monday, September 20, 2021

