Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Warford Activity Center taking reservations for fall Kids Day Out events

An after school program that kicked off last school year in Amarillo could be seeing an...
An after school program that kicked off last school year in Amarillo could be seeing an increase in monthly fees. (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Warford Activity Center will hold Kids Day Out a number of days from October to December.

The center hopes to meet the childcare needs of parents trying to find a place for their children on school holidays.

Each day includes activities for kids such as swimming, arts and crafts, sports, inflatables and more. Lunch and snacks are also included.

Dates include October 8; October 11; November 24; and December 17.

To register, click here.

No school, no problem. Check out the info below to learn more about Kids Day Out, coming to Warford Activity Center soon!

Posted by Charles E. Warford Activity Center on Monday, September 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after fatal collision north of Panhandle
Authorities say Shaun Runyon has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one...
Authorities: 3rd victim dies after co-worker’s rampage
.
1 person is dead, another in intensive care after 2 vehicle accident in Clovis
David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo (Source: Potter...
Amarillo police: Teen arrested in connection with series of shootings
Randall County commissioners declined to take action today regarding issues in the upcoming...
Commissioners decline action regarding upcoming trial of former Randall County Sheriff Joel Richardson

Latest News

WT students working on decorations
WT taking registrations for annual Dia de los Muertos displays
Local jazz band performs at 2015 Jazztober
Jazztober concert series begins Tuesday
Hundreds of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders...
Leaked ‘Pandora’ records show how the powerful shield assets
Sunday Weekend Edition, 10/3
Sunday Weekend Edition, 10/3