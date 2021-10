AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There will be a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Richard Milburn Academy on Wednesday, October 6.

The clinic will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The first and second doses will be available.

All minors need to have a parent present to give consent in order to receive the vaccination.

