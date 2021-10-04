Viewers Choice Awards
A quiet weather pattern this week

By Adrian Campa
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:52 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Over the weekend we saw nice and quiet weather conditions... That trend is going to continue into this work week! We’ll see mostly sunny skies today with a light breeze from the NW at 5-10mph. Highs this afternoon will be in the 80s. Overnight, we’ll see lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Here is a look at today’s forecast:

High temperatures this afternoon
High temperatures this afternoon(KFDA)

Our extended weather pattern this week will remain quiet with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures expected.

The next system to watch out for doesn’t reach our area until next weekend. A cold front will be pushing in bringing the chance of storms and cooler temperatures. It is still far out, but something to watch!

Have a great week :)

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

