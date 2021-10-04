A Quiet Outlook

We’re watching for a mostly quiet, calm, and warm pattern for the new week. After seeing 80s across the region today, we’ll drop down into the mid to low 50s tonight with some possibly dropping into the upper-40s. For tomorrow, expect more sunshine with warmer weather, mid-80s at their warmest, upper-70s at their coolest going into the week. Thankfully winds will be relatively calm for the next couple of days. On the down side however, no rain chances are on the way.