Portales man receives 9 year sentence for drug trafficking

By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Officials said a Portales man was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug trafficking.

He was identified as 60-year-old Ramon Lozano.

A Roosevelt County jury found Lozano guilty of trafficking meth, a second degree felony, on August 20.

The charges stem from June 6 of 2018, when deputies executed a search warrant at a home located at 1600 S. Globe in Portales.

Deputies found Lozano with over $7,800 worth of meth and his brother Ruben Lozano with over $6,000 in meth.

The Ninth Judicial DA said Ruben was previously found guilty and is serving his sentence in the Department of Corrections.

Lozano received the maximum sentence for the crime, which is nine years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

