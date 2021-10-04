Portales community leaders bring back Crime Stoppers to help prevent illegal dumping

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Community leaders and law enforcement met at Eastern New Mexico University to discuss plans on how they can help mitigate illegal dumping in the area.

“Right now alleyways are getting filled up, schools, hospitals, just businesses around town are getting their dumpsters filled up and it’s the city that actually has to pay for that. I believe the amount right now is 10 grand,” said Matthew Velletta, Public Information Officer for the Portales Police Department.

When the city has to pay for this, it can raise the water bills for people living in the area.

Crime Stoppers coming back will help law enforcement know where the hot spots are at to prevent this from happening.

“There are always those cases that they need public input,” said Scott Davis, former president of Crime Stoppers in Roosevelt County. “Most public crime is done in the public sector, so somebody has seen something, heard something, found something.”

They have a tip line available to inform officers of crimes, and cash rewards can be given if the suspect is arrested and convicted.

Crime Stoppers gets their funds from people giving their money to the program out of plea deals with law enforcement.

“We have a business in town that is collecting those funds just making sure that we’re supporting them and they know we’re back moving again,” said Darla Reed, vice president of the Roosevelt County Crime Stoppers program. “We’ll be picking up the money from them and get the bank account open and moving again, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

The program can use these funds to buy supplies for law enforcement and officers said that the tip line can help them with domestic violence cases and hot spots where people drive under the influence.

