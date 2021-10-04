Portales City Hall closed for maintenance
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Portales City Hall is closed due to audit work and to facilitate maintenance work in the building.
The City Hall will be closed from October 4 until October 8 while crews work to complete contracted services.
Services will be available by calling (575) 356-6662 or visiting the city’s website.
Utility payments can be placed in drop boxes in front of and behind City Hall.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.