Portales City Hall closed for maintenance

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Portales City Hall is closed due to audit work and to facilitate maintenance work in the building.

The City Hall will be closed from October 4 until October 8 while crews work to complete contracted services.

Services will be available by calling (575) 356-6662 or visiting the city’s website.

Utility payments can be placed in drop boxes in front of and behind City Hall.

