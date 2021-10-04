Jazztober concert series begins Tuesday
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City will once again be hosting their ‘Jazztober’ concert series every Tuesday this month starting tomorrow.
Concerts are 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the grounds of the historic Bivins Mansion at 1000 S. Polk.
All concerts in the series are free to attend.
Concert Lineup:
Oct. 5 – The Martini’s
Oct. 12 – Ruth Ellen Lynch & Jazz Plus
Oct. 19 – Sean Vokes Trio
Oct. 26 - Austin Brazille
