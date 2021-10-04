Jazztober concert series begins Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City will once again be hosting their ‘Jazztober’ concert series every Tuesday this month starting tomorrow.

Concerts are 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the grounds of the historic Bivins Mansion at 1000 S. Polk.

All concerts in the series are free to attend.

Concert Lineup:

Oct. 5 – The Martini’s

Oct. 12 – Ruth Ellen Lynch & Jazz Plus

Oct. 19 – Sean Vokes Trio

Oct. 26 - Austin Brazille

