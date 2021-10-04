Court Documents: Amarillo police arrest woman with $500,000 worth of meth in luggage on Greyhound bus

Viewers Choice Awards
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested a woman after officers report finding about $500,000 worth of methamphetamine in her luggage while she was traveling on a Greyhound bus.

According to a criminal complaint, On September 30, an Amarillo police K-9 officer was conducting a criminal search at the Greyhound bus maintenance barn located near S. Monroe street.

After receiving permission to search the bus, the officer utilized his K-9 to conduct a search of the checked luggage on the bus in the luggage compartment.

The officers K-9 detected the odor of narcotics from a blue suitcase.

The blue suitcase contained five packages containing burrito shaped plastic wrapped bundles of methamphetamine.

The baggage tag attached on the blue suitcase had the name Qwonda White written on the tag.

When White got on to the bus at the passenger terminal, the driver of the bus then identified White by her ticket and she was detained.

The complaint says White admitted in an interview that she traveled to Phoenix from Michigan to visit a man.

She admitted that after spending one night in a hotel room alone, the man arrived at her room with a bag and offered to carry her bag to his vehicle.

The man drove White to the Greyhound bus depot and directed her to purchase a ticket to travel back to Michigan.

After purchasing a ticket she carried her bag into the bus and noticed the bag was significantly heavier.

During the interview, White admitted she was aware the man was a drug dealer and was transporting drugs for the man back to Michigan.

According to street value estimates, the drugs were worth around $500,000.

