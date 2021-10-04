Viewers Choice Awards
Civic Center hosting Fall Amarillo Job Fair tomorrow

The Fall Amarillo Job Fair will be held tomorrow, at the Amarillo Civic Center’s North Exhibit...
The Fall Amarillo Job Fair will be held tomorrow, at the Amarillo Civic Center’s North Exhibit Hall. (Source: http://www.amarillojobfair.org/job-seekers/)(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Fall Amarillo Job Fair will be held tomorrow, at the Amarillo Civic Center’s North Exhibit Hall.

The event will be happening at 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

A variety of employment opportunities will be available from entry level to professional level including full and part time positions in technical, health care, management, production, customer service, sales, and secretarial/clerical areas.

To ensure success, job candidates should come dressed appropriately for their chosen occupation and all attendees are strongly encouraged to wear a mask.

