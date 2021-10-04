Civic Center hosting Fall Amarillo Job Fair tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Fall Amarillo Job Fair will be held tomorrow, at the Amarillo Civic Center’s North Exhibit Hall.

The event will be happening at 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

A variety of employment opportunities will be available from entry level to professional level including full and part time positions in technical, health care, management, production, customer service, sales, and secretarial/clerical areas.

To ensure success, job candidates should come dressed appropriately for their chosen occupation and all attendees are strongly encouraged to wear a mask.

