City of Amarillo and Mayor Nelson inviting citizens to State of the City 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mayor Ginger Nelson and The City of Amarillo are inviting citizens to The State of the City on Wednesday at Hodgetown.

The address will begin at 8:00 a.m. will last for an hour.

The Mayor and the City of Amarillo leaders will talk about the State of Amarillo as they work to accelerate the city.

