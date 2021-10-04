1 person is dead, another in intensive care after 2 vehicle accident in Clovis

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - One person is dead and another in intensive care after a crash between a car and a semi-trailer Sunday morning.

Around 7:39 a.m., Clovis police and fire services were dispatched to 1st and Prince Streets for a motor vehicle crash involving a car and a semi-tractor trailer.

On arrival, Officers encountered a semi-tractor trailer and a 1997 Lincoln Town Car in the roadway. The Lincoln Town Car had driven under the trailer being towed by the semi-tractor with an amount of speed causing the top of the car to be sheared off of the vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the Lincoln Town Car had sustained severe head injuries. The Lincoln’s driver and passenger were immediately transported to Plains Regional Medical Center and have been flown by medical helicopter to a Lubbock, Texas hospital.

The driver of the Lincoln has been identified as Clifford Baca, 37. Baca has died of his injuries. The passenger, a 37 year old female, is currently in intensive care at a Lubbock, Texas hospital, having sustained significant head trauma.

The Clovis Police Department Major Crash Team is investigating this accident.

Source: Clovis Police Department

