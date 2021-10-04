Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

1 person is dead, another in intensive care after 2 vehicle accident in Clovis

.
.
By KFDA Digital
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - One person is dead and another in intensive care after a crash between a car and a semi-trailer Sunday morning.

Around 7:39 a.m., Clovis police and fire services were dispatched to 1st and Prince Streets for a motor vehicle crash involving a car and a semi-tractor trailer.

On arrival, Officers encountered a semi-tractor trailer and a 1997 Lincoln Town Car in the roadway. The Lincoln Town Car had driven under the trailer being towed by the semi-tractor with an amount of speed causing the top of the car to be sheared off of the vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the Lincoln Town Car had sustained severe head injuries. The Lincoln’s driver and passenger were immediately transported to Plains Regional Medical Center and have been flown by medical helicopter to a Lubbock, Texas hospital.

The driver of the Lincoln has been identified as Clifford Baca, 37. Baca has died of his injuries. The passenger, a 37 year old female, is currently in intensive care at a Lubbock, Texas hospital, having sustained significant head trauma.

The Clovis Police Department Major Crash Team is investigating this accident.

Source: Clovis Police Department

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after fatal collision north of Panhandle
David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo (Source: Potter...
Amarillo police: Teen arrested in connection with series of shootings
Randall County commissioners declined to take action today regarding issues in the upcoming...
Commissioners decline action regarding upcoming trial of former Randall County Sheriff Joel Richardson
KFDA News at Six
‘This was random violence’: Amarillo police provide insight on multiple Labor Day shootings
An Amarillo man has died after a crash north of Dumas Friday morning.
Amarillo man dead after crashing into tree near Dumas

Latest News

A major oil spill off the California coast has caused dead birds, fish and oil to wash up at...
Crews race to limited damage from California oil spill
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
‘Everybody is frustrated,’ Biden says as his agenda stalls
The death of 35-year-old Illinois State Police District Chicago Trooper Gerald Mason has been...
Illinois trooper’s expressway shooting death ruled suicide