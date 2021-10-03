2 dead after fatal collision north of Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A 2 vehicle collision claimed two lives Friday on Highway 207 north of Panhandle in Carson County.

Around 3:30 p.m. Bailey Chisum of Borger was driving north on SH 207 while Suzie Hembree of Seymour was driving southbound.

Texas Highway Patrol Troopers say Chisum was driving at an unsafe speed and lost control of her vehicle.

The car entered a side skid to the right and traveled into the other lane of traffic where the cars collided.

Chisum was pronounced dead on the scene and Hembree was airlifted to an Amarillo hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.