Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

THE WRAP UP WEEK 6: Vega wins Game of the Week over Clarendon

Vega hands Clarendon their first loss in our Game of the Week six.
Vega hands Clarendon their first loss in our Game of the Week six.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:41 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Week six of high school football is in the books and a few teams played their first district game of the season including...

THE WRAP UP WEEK 6: Game of the Week and 5A Scores:
THE WRAP UP WEEK 6: 4A and 3A Scores:
THE WRAP UP WEEK 6: 2A Scores:
THE WRAP UP WEEK 6: 1A, Oklahoma and New Mexico Scores:
THE WARP UP WEEK 6: Pick Em, Hit of the Week and Play of the Week:

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo (Source: Potter...
Amarillo police: Teen arrested in connection with series of shootings
Dylan Mims
Amarillo police identify victim killed in shooting at apartment complex
An Amarillo man has died after a crash north of Dumas Friday morning.
Amarillo man dead after crashing into tree near Dumas
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb

Latest News

THE WRAP UP WEEK 6: 2A Scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 6: 2A Scores
wrap
THE WRAP UP WEEK 6: 4A and 3A Scores
seg 1
THE WRAP UP WEEK 6: Game of the Week and 5A Scores
wrap
THE WRAP UP WEEK 6: 1A, Oklahoma and New Mexico Scores