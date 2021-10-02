City Council approves 2021 Master Plan for future parks in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With a unanimous 4 to 0 vote, Amarillo City Council approved the 2021 Parks Master Plan.

City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation staff started this master plan process back in 2019.

The plan does not create specific policy, but it defines priorities and investment strategies within the local park system.

Parks and Recreation says it was a long process with a lot of community engagement and they want the community to know their voices were heard.

“I think it’s something we heard at the very beginning was that there was concerns that their voice wasn’t gonna get heard. I think at the end of it we heard very clear from our community whether it was through the online surveys, whether it was the community solutions meeting, we heard loud and clear and that’s what we hope this document shows, that this is driven by our community,” said Michael Kashuba, director, Amarillo Parks and Recreation.

One of the ongoing priorities found during the engagement process was the community wants to see the city improve and maintain what we currently have.

“There was also some requests to modernize some of our facilities youth sports was an overwhelming priority as well for our community as well as what we would consider casual or passive recreation and so that’s going to be your playground structures, your splash pads, trails, biking things of that nature,” said Kristen Wolbach, coordinator of PR and programs, Amarillo Parks and Recreation.

The next step is for staff to plan their capital projects and programs to start improving existing infrastructure.

“We hope to hit the ground running and so this year staff looks to start implementing some of those maybe smaller capital projects but then we also have some bigger capital projects in mind that are on the horizon and those will start to address some of the big infrastructure issues, especially with sports field lighting and things like that. I think they’ll start seeing playground improvement as well and so those are some of the bigger priorities I would say is our sport field lighting as well as our playground improvement,” said Wolbach.

They say the community plays a big role with this plan and want them to stay engaged through the process.

Amarillo Parks and Recreation hopes more local businesses and associations partner with them to expand and improve amenities such as, athletic fields.

“We’re going to look at every opportunity whether it’s private or public partnerships, whether it’s unique play opportunities, we really want to continue the dialogue with our community. I think that’s something we started during this process and I think it’s something we want to continue as we move forward as a department,” said Kashuba.

One thing that could impact this plan is the November vote on the tax rate increase.

“Council was generous enough they obviously heard the cry of the community and they found ways to provide some of those capital budgets within the current fiscal budget, so we will see a capital improvement this year, however that will address the current need. If the vote is passed for the tax rate increase this year, we’ll actually start to be able to invest at a higher level and so what that means is not only will we be working to improve and maintain what we currently have, but there will be enough money in the budget to maybe start to dream for future or current expansions,” said Wolbach.

Another thing Wolbach mentioned is Amarillo is a unique place as we don’t have a lot of other towns to rely n like those who may live in the Metroplex.

“What we have as far as quality of life amenities, we have to invest in, create ourselves and so I think that becomes a larger conversation with the community as, are we willing to invest in ourselves as a community because we can’t rely on outlying municipalities to help us in that process,” said Wolbach.

To review the whole master plan, click here.

