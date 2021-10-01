Viewers Choice Awards
Unseasonably cool, and rainy

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:44 AM CDT
After being clouded over and having scattered showers on Thursday, we’re looking at more cloudy skies today, with hopefully more rain for more of the area! Day time highs will only climb a little today, warming up to only 62 degrees, with overnight lows getting closer to the 40s. We’ll see the potential for showers for most of the day today, with the odds of thunderstorms getting a little higher in the afternoon and evening hours. However, severe risks will be pretty low considering our temperatures. Skies will clear and temperatures will warm throughout the rest of the outlook.

