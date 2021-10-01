Viewers Choice Awards
‘This was random violence’: Amarillo police provide insight on multiple Labor Day shootings

KFDA News at Six
KFDA News at Six(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested 18 year old, David Lee Winfield, last night on four counts for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Winfield is a resident of Amarillo and was found within the city limits with the suspected vehicle police shared footage of.

They have not been able to locate the weapon yet, but Amarillo Police Chief, Martin Birkenfeld, shared that Winfield had no motive in shooting the victims.

“This was random violence, the people had no idea who this person was and they were just unfortunately in the wrong place at the wrong time when the shooter decided to commit these violent acts,” said Birkenfeld.

With Winfield having no connection to any of the victims, APD, the District Attorneys Office, and the FBI had to spend more hours trying to find him and needed public help.

“We didn’t have hardly anything to go on to begin with, but as a result of information put out and cooperation from local media and we got a significant amount of tips in that detectives worked on and this added to our case,” said Birkenfeld.

Winfield is in the Potter County jail on no bond, and Chief Birkenfeld shared that the investigation is ongoing to see if Winfield is connected to the death of 62-year-old Laura Ashley.

They will also look for anyone who failed to provide information or hid evidence.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

