Sandies dominate first half over Monterey, Tascosa shuts out Lubbock High 82-0

By Larissa Liska
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High scoring Thursday night for Amarillo ISD schools. Amarillo High defeated Lubbock-Monterey 24-7 and Tascosa shutout Lubbock High 82-0. Both the Sandies and Rebels improve to (2-0) in District 2-5A.

”That’s just tremendous effort. That’s doing things the hard way. The hard ways usually the right way in football. If you try to look for the easy way it’s probably going to be the wrong way, so our defense is buying in,” said Chad Dunnam, Amarillo High football head coach. “We’re playing extremely hard. We still make mistakes. I mean we’ve been on a hitch and go earlier right there, but just a tremendous performance. I mean stop after stop after stop. I’m so proud of our defense and our defensive staff.”

Next week, October 10, Amarillo High and Tascosa kickoff their rivalry game at Dick Bivins Stadium at 7 p.m. The district duel is our week seven featured Game of the Week.

High School Football 1A Scores

Hedley 66, Guthrie 45 (Hedley ties most wins in a season in program history)

Valley 26, Jonesboro 70

Darrouzett 69, Harrold 6

