Salvation Army campaign seeks holiday volunteers for bell ringers

The Salvation Army is in need of volunteers for bell ringers for this upcoming holiday.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army is in need of volunteers for bell ringers for this upcoming holiday.

The Salvation Army needs volunteer bell ringers from November 12 to December 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Every dollar collected in the red kettles supports services and programs provided throughout the year, including feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, offering emergency financial assistance, providing toys to disadvantaged children.

Volunteers can sign up online to ring a bell, here.

For Angel Tree and other volunteer opportunities please call The Salvation Army at (806) 373-6631.

To make a donation, or for more ways to engage with The Salvation Army, click here.

