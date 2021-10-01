Rudy’s ‘Cup for a Cause’ to benefit Panhandle Breast Health
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q kicks off their 10th annual Punk ‘Cup for a Cause’ campaign today.
The newly designed 32-ounce cup is only available during the month of October and all proceeds go to Panhandle Breast Health.
PBH is a nonprofit that provides education, support and access to breast health services.
The cups can be purchased inside a participating location or online.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.