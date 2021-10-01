Rudy’s ‘Cup for a Cause’ to benefit Panhandle Breast Health

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q kicks off their 10th annual Punk ‘Cup for a Cause’ campaign today.

The newly designed 32-ounce cup is only available during the month of October and all proceeds go to Panhandle Breast Health.

PBH is a nonprofit that provides education, support and access to breast health services.

The cups can be purchased inside a participating location or online.

This year we're supporting the following: Panhandle Breast Health, The Rose, Texas Wings, Breast Cancer Resource Center Fore Her, Oklahoma Project Woman, Check for a Lump, University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center, Baylor Scott & White McClinton Cancer Center - Wacot, UCHealth's Circle of Hope, National Breast Cancer Foundation.

