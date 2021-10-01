Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Rudy’s ‘Cup for a Cause’ to benefit Panhandle Breast Health

By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q kicks off their 10th annual Punk ‘Cup for a Cause’ campaign today.

The newly designed 32-ounce cup is only available during the month of October and all proceeds go to Panhandle Breast Health.

PBH is a nonprofit that provides education, support and access to breast health services.

The cups can be purchased inside a participating location or online.

Help us support this year’s Pink “Cup for a Cause” Breast Cancer Charity Partners! Grab a cup and donate $1 to receive a free drink coupon for your next visit. This year we’re supporting the following: Panhandle Breast Health, The Rose, Texas Wings, Breast Cancer Resource Center Fore Her, Oklahoma Project Woman, Check for a Lump, University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center, Baylor Scott & White McClinton Cancer Center - Wacot, UCHealth's Circle of Hope, National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Posted by Rudy's "Country Store" and Bar-B-Q on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Mims
Amarillo police identify victim killed in shooting at apartment complex
Amarillo police: Teen arrested in connection with series of shootings
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Families in the Barrio community now have access to a baseball-softball practicing facility...
Kids in Barrio now have access to new baseball-softball facility

Latest News

LJ Classic
Amarillo baseball training facility to hold tournament benefiting breast cancer research
LWV to register voters at Amarillo United, Amigos locations Saturday
Food
City of Amarillo now offering food safety training online
KFDA
VIDEO: Rudy’s ‘Cup for a Cause’ to benefit Panhandle Breast Health