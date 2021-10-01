Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Palo Duro and Coronado to make District 2-5A coaching history at Dick Bivins Stadium

By Larissa Liska
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons (4-1) are looking to get back to their winning ways after falling to the Tascosa Rebels in their District 2-5A opener last week.

The Dons kickoff on Friday against Lubbock Coronado without their starting quarterback Avery Randle after he suffered an injury last week. Their quarterback committee is now solo under Jayden Garza, and head coach Eric Mims has full confidence in the junior dual-threat athlete.

Palo Duro needs to win on Friday to improve their playoff chances, but they’ll be up against another first-year head coach, Coronado’s DJ Mann. This Friday features two first-year head coaches that returned to their alma mater, and it will be the second time ever that Dick Bivins Stadium holds a contest between two black head coaches.

”We both started out here in Amarillo coaching. He started out at Horace Mann,” said Mims. “I started at De Zavala, so me and DJ have gone way back. For us to share the sideline is historic. It’s just awesome to see those barriers being broken and to see things changing in West Texas, becoming a lot more progressive.”

The Palo Duro dons and Coronado Mustangs kickoff at Dick Bivins Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. The game will be live streamed on NewsChannel10.com and TPSN.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Mims
Amarillo police identify victim killed in shooting at apartment complex
Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Detectives released video of what is believed to be...
Amarillo police ‘continuing to work around the clock’ as they answer questions about recent shootings
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police release video of possible suspect in series of shootings
Drew Don Hugg
Jury sentences Dumas man to 10 years in prison for meth possession
Daniel Adam Garcia
Man wanted in Randall County for assaulting family member

Latest News

VIDEO: Highland Park mourns the loss of Coach Ralph Shemwell
Our heart goes out the Highland Park community. Ralph Shemwell passed away earlier this week....
Highland Park mourns the loss of Coach Ralph Shemwell
Amarillo High defeated Lubbock-Monterey 24-7 improving to (2-0) in District 2-5A.
Sandies dominate first half over Monterey, Tascosa shuts out Lubbock High 82-0
WTAMU Homecoming 2021
WT Homecoming Roaring ‘20′s themed festivities starting this weekend