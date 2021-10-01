Palo Duro and Coronado to make District 2-5A coaching history at Dick Bivins Stadium

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons (4-1) are looking to get back to their winning ways after falling to the Tascosa Rebels in their District 2-5A opener last week.

The Dons kickoff on Friday against Lubbock Coronado without their starting quarterback Avery Randle after he suffered an injury last week. Their quarterback committee is now solo under Jayden Garza, and head coach Eric Mims has full confidence in the junior dual-threat athlete.

Palo Duro needs to win on Friday to improve their playoff chances, but they’ll be up against another first-year head coach, Coronado’s DJ Mann. This Friday features two first-year head coaches that returned to their alma mater, and it will be the second time ever that Dick Bivins Stadium holds a contest between two black head coaches.

”We both started out here in Amarillo coaching. He started out at Horace Mann,” said Mims. “I started at De Zavala, so me and DJ have gone way back. For us to share the sideline is historic. It’s just awesome to see those barriers being broken and to see things changing in West Texas, becoming a lot more progressive.”

The Palo Duro dons and Coronado Mustangs kickoff at Dick Bivins Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. The game will be live streamed on NewsChannel10.com and TPSN.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.