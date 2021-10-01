LWV to register voters at Amarillo United, Amigos locations Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo League of Women Voters will be registering voters at United and Amigo’s locations Saturday.

The league will also be registering voters at the Women’s March at Ellwood Park.

“We are registering voters for the November 2nd election before the last day to register which is October 4,” said Sonya Letson, local LWV president.

Participating Locations:

Market Street, 26th and Georgia, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Market Street, Gem Lake Road and Amarillo Blvd., 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Market Street, 45th Avenue and Bell Street, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m

Amigos, I-40 East, 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Women’s March at Elwood Park, 11:00 a.m.

