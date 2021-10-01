Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

LWV to register voters at Amarillo United, Amigos locations Saturday

(KOSA)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo League of Women Voters will be registering voters at United and Amigo’s locations Saturday.

The league will also be registering voters at the Women’s March at Ellwood Park.

“We are registering voters for the November 2nd election before the last day to register which is October 4,” said Sonya Letson, local LWV president.

Participating Locations:

Market Street, 26th and Georgia, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Market Street, Gem Lake Road and Amarillo Blvd., 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Market Street, 45th Avenue and Bell Street, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m

Amigos, I-40 East, 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Women’s March at Elwood Park, 11:00 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Mims
Amarillo police identify victim killed in shooting at apartment complex
Amarillo police: Teen arrested in connection with series of shootings
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Families in the Barrio community now have access to a baseball-softball practicing facility...
Kids in Barrio now have access to new baseball-softball facility

Latest News

Food
City of Amarillo now offering food safety training online
Amarillo police: Teen arrested in connection with series of shootings
Dozens gather for Jazztober in 2015
Jazztober concert series returns to downtown Amarillo
Good News Band
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows how support means more to a band team than rivalry