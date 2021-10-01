Jazztober concert series returns to downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City will once again host Jazztober every Tuesday this month.

The free concert series takes place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the grounds of the historic Bivins Mansion, 1000 S. Polk, every Tuesday.

“Jazztober returns after we had to cancel most of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. Center City is so glad to bring this tradition back to our historic downtown,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City.

Jazztober 2021:

Oct. 5 – The Martini’s

Oct. 12 – Ruth Ellen Lynch & Jazz Plus

Oct. 19 – Sean Vokes Trio

Oct. 26 - Austin Brazille

