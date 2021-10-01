Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Jazztober concert series returns to downtown Amarillo

Dozens gather for Jazztober in 2015
Dozens gather for Jazztober in 2015
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City will once again host Jazztober every Tuesday this month.

The free concert series takes place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the grounds of the historic Bivins Mansion, 1000 S. Polk, every Tuesday.

“Jazztober returns after we had to cancel most of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. Center City is so glad to bring this tradition back to our historic downtown,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City.

Jazztober 2021:

Oct. 5 – The Martini’s

Oct. 12 – Ruth Ellen Lynch & Jazz Plus

Oct. 19 – Sean Vokes Trio

Oct. 26 - Austin Brazille

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Mims
Amarillo police identify victim killed in shooting at apartment complex
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Families in the Barrio community now have access to a baseball-softball practicing facility...
Kids in Barrio now have access to new baseball-softball facility
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody

Latest News

Good News Band
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows how support means more to a band team than rivalry
Hope to Opportunities Foundation has launched a $19.8 million capital campaign project to...
$19.8 million campaign to build Hope Village- transitional employment center & park
Cool and wet Friday!
Cool and wet Friday!
Amarillo officials make agreement with Amarillo police for 3% raise