Highland Park mourns the loss of Coach Ralph Shemwell

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Our heart goes out the Highland Park community. Ralph Shemwell, 58, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021.. The coach began his career at Highland Park in 2017 and taught match in addition to his coaching responsibilities.

He was a friend to all who knew him and a father figure to those he taught and coached. Coach Shemwell will be greatly missed.

A celebration of his life will be held 10 am Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Panther Stadium in Panhandle, Texas. Should there be inclement weather, services will be held at The River in Panhandle. In lieu of flowers his memory may be honored with a gift to the Ralph Douglas Shemwell Scholarship Fund at Happy State Bank.

