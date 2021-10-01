Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Highland Park mourns the loss of Coach Ralph Shemwell

By Larissa Liska
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:39 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Our heart goes out the Highland Park community. Ralph Shemwell, 58, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021.. The coach began his career at Highland Park in 2017 and taught match in addition to his coaching responsibilities.

He was a friend to all who knew him and a father figure to those he taught and coached. Coach Shemwell will be greatly missed.

A celebration of his life will be held 10 am Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Panther Stadium in Panhandle, Texas. Should there be inclement weather, services will be held at The River in Panhandle.  In lieu of flowers his memory may be honored with a gift to the Ralph Douglas Shemwell Scholarship Fund at Happy State Bank.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Mims
Amarillo police identify victim killed in shooting at apartment complex
Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Detectives released video of what is believed to be...
Amarillo police ‘continuing to work around the clock’ as they answer questions about recent shootings
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police release video of possible suspect in series of shootings
Drew Don Hugg
Jury sentences Dumas man to 10 years in prison for meth possession
Daniel Adam Garcia
Man wanted in Randall County for assaulting family member

Latest News

VIDEO: Highland Park mourns the loss of Coach Ralph Shemwell
Head Coach Eric Mims secured the win in his first game with Palo Duro at Dick Bivins Stadium.
Palo Duro and Coronado to make District 2-5A coaching history at Dick Bivins Stadium
Amarillo High defeated Lubbock-Monterey 24-7 improving to (2-0) in District 2-5A.
Sandies dominate first half over Monterey, Tascosa shuts out Lubbock High 82-0
WTAMU Homecoming 2021
WT Homecoming Roaring ‘20′s themed festivities starting this weekend