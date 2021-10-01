GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows how support means more to a band team than rivalry

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Rival high schools generally stay on opposite sides of the football field with little interaction.

During one recent area game, however, it was a rival’s marching band that showed up in an amazing show of support.

Football stadiums on Friday nights in our area can be one of the most energetic locations, unless there is no marching band. in that case, you lose a lot more than just music. you lose atmosphere and spirit.

Which has been the case this year at Boy’s Ranch.

“With the COVID situation, our high school enrollment dropped from 180 kids to around 100. Unfortunately, participation in our band and choir was very small,” said Shawn Read, Boys Ranch High School Principal.

Without a band, the football stadium experience had been less than electric. To change that situation, an idea was hatched.

“Our principal came to me and said let’s and try and find people to come and entertain us at halftime. He said, hey, let’s see what other schools are open, and they came to practice, and they were the first one that we saw that was open,” said Kenneth Brown, Boys Ranch School Superintendent.

A call was made to panhandle high school, a district rival.

“From there, they just asked us to come in and kind of fill in for them for that game because it was their homecoming and their like, we don’t have a band. We would just love to come and get the crowd hyped so I was like I think we can make this happen. Let’s do this,” said Herbert Herrera, Panhandle High School Band director.

“Mr. Herrera was wanting our school song music so they can practice it and learn it to play for our team and we haven’t had that for the last couple games so it was very heartwarming,” said Susan Jones, Boys Ranch ISD.

The Panhandle High School band jumped at the opportunity and basically on a moment’s notice stepped up to help.

“We had to learn how to do their school song. Of course, we had been working on our marching show, so we had to learn some extra bits for that,” said Joshua Menefee, Senior Baratone, Panhandle High School Mascot.

“The kids learned it the day before. We did about 15 minutes of rehearsal and we were able to play their school songs,” said Athan Phillips, Sophomore trombone – Panhandle High Band.

Both schools expected a friendly and cordial interaction between the schools, but it quickly evolved into much more.

“When we showed up, we were excited and pumped. We were wanting to have a fun time, a good time, excite the crowd,” said Paul Jones, Boys Ranch Athletic director.

“It didn’t take long for their kids to warm up to our kids, and by the end of the game, our cheerleaders were in the midst of the band, and in fact, the whole crowd was getting into it, and they played some great songs, and it was a good time here at boy’s ranch,” said Paul Jones.

“From what I’ve heard, that was the most excited they’ve ever been in the stands on a homecoming game,” said Elijah Stidham, Junior trumpet – Panhandle High Band.

“They took the responsibility very seriously. They weren’t really here just to have fun, but really to be apart of us. They were our community and they were us that day, and we felt that,” said Susan Jones.

“They were originally going to stay through halftime, march, practice because they were off, and then the band director came and said can we stay. And the kids were like can we stay. It kind of got a lot better from there because they really started getting after it in the bleachers and stuff and we’ve never really had a band like that,” said Kenneth Brown.

Memories of the evening will include much more than just music.

“I think our kids were glad to see somebody show some appreciation for them,” said Shawn Read.

“I saw something Dave that I had never seen before and I watched the kids light up and the community come together, and I saw passion from kids that I hadn’t seen in a long time,” said Herbert Herrera.

“Helping others is not an obligation but it’s a privilege to make sure that you help your community,” said Joshua Menefee.

That my friends makes you proud of the youth in our area, and that’s some good news!

