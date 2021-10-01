Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

First EMT class graduates from DPS

The first EMT class graduated in Austin this week.
The first EMT class graduated in Austin this week.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The first Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) class graduated from the Texas Department of Public Safety this week.

The class of 15 troopers completed an eight-week class in advanced medical care and will now be equipped to respond to crashes, shootings and other medical emergencies.

“This program enhances the wide variety of services we already provide across the state of Texas, allowing us to offer enhanced emergency medical treatment in critical situations,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw.

The ceremony was held Sept. 30 at DPS Headquarters in Austin. DPS’ Operational Medicine Unit and U.S. Border Patrol’s Search, Trauma and Rescue Unit collaborated to manage the program.

Graduates will be stationed throughout the state, joining 110 other troopers with first responder training. The next EMT class will begin in early 2022 and is open to DPS troopers with some medical background.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo (Source: Potter...
Amarillo police: Teen arrested in connection with series of shootings
An Amarillo man has died after a crash north of Dumas Friday morning.
Amarillo man dead after crashing into tree near Dumas
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
KFDA News at Six
‘This was random violence’: Amarillo police provide insight on multiple Labor Day shootings
Randall County commissioners declined to take action today regarding issues in the upcoming...
Commissioners decline action regarding upcoming trial of former Randall County Sheriff Joel Richardson

Latest News

Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 10/2
Saturday Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 10/2
Hoodoo Mural Festival returns to downtown Amarillo
Hoodoo Mural Festival returns to downtown Amarillo
Keep Amarillo Clean volunteers clean up area neighborhood
Keep Amarillo Clean volunteers clean up area neighborhood
Gee Family Farm's Fall Daze opens for the season
Gee Family Farm's Fall Daze opens for the season
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at...
Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months