Commissioners decline action regarding upcoming trial of former Randall County Sheriff Joel Richardson

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County commissioners declined to take action today regarding issues in the upcoming trial of former Sheriff Joel Richardson.

A grand jury indicted him in May last year for misuse of his office. He had already announced his pending retirement.

There was a pretrial hearing today, and jury selection starts Monday.

Commissioners voted to ask for an Attorney General’s opinion regarding a 2012 lease-purchase agreement for Motorola radios. Also, nobody made a motion on an agenda item calling for changing purchasing policies.

One of Richardson’s attorneys, Vince Nowak, said Richardson didn’t profit personally and the approximately $300,000 involved came from the 911 district, not Randall County.

