Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Commissioners decline action regarding upcoming trial of former Randall County Sheriff Joel Richardson

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County commissioners declined to take action today regarding issues in the upcoming trial of former Sheriff Joel Richardson.

A grand jury indicted him in May last year for misuse of his office. He had already announced his pending retirement.

There was a pretrial hearing today, and jury selection starts Monday.

Commissioners voted to ask for an Attorney General’s opinion regarding a 2012 lease-purchase agreement for Motorola radios. Also, nobody made a motion on an agenda item calling for changing purchasing policies.

One of Richardson’s attorneys, Vince Nowak, said Richardson didn’t profit personally and the approximately $300,000 involved came from the 911 district, not Randall County.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Mims
Amarillo police identify victim killed in shooting at apartment complex
David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo (Source: Potter...
Amarillo police: Teen arrested in connection with series of shootings
An Amarillo man has died after a crash north of Dumas Friday morning.
Amarillo man dead after crashing into tree near Dumas
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb

Latest News

The 2021 AMA EnduroCross Series is coming to the Amarillo National Center for Round 2 of the...
2021 EnduroCross Round 2 happening this weekend
Source: Amarillo Public Library
Amarillo Public Library now has remote printing available
good
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows how support means more to a band team than rivalry
The Salvation Army is in need of volunteers for bell ringers for this upcoming holiday.
Salvation Army campaign seeks holiday volunteers for bell ringers