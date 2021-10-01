City of Amarillo now offering food safety training online

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Environmental Health Department is now offering their food service and training program online.

Offerings include Certified Food Manager, Certified Food Handler and Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) training.

Training classes were previously taught monthly by the city.

“With this new partnership, we are able to continue these classes without having to worry about the challenges associated with bringing people together,” said COA Environmental Health Director Anthony Spanel. “In addition, we are excited to cut the cost of service by almost 50 percent. We are also able to provide these courses in multiple languages.”

Under the new online training options, Food Managers can be certified for $85; Food Handlers for $10 and TABC Seller-Server training is available for $11.99.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.