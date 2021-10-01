Amarillo Public Library now has remote printing available

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mobile printing is now available at all Amarillo Public Library locations.

Patrons are now able to send print jobs from their own computer at home and from a mobile device and then pick up the document at the Amarillo Public Library location.

Patrons can use the service in three ways:

Personal computer

Mobile device by a free app

Emailing a print job directly to a library printer

Printing costs 15 cents a page to all print jobs.

Complete instructions can be found, here.

Once the print job is done, patrons can pick it up at the library circulation desk or during regular library hours.

