Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo Public Library now has remote printing available

Source: Amarillo Public Library
Source: Amarillo Public Library
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mobile printing is now available at all Amarillo Public Library locations.

Patrons are now able to send print jobs from their own computer at home and from a mobile device and then pick up the document at the Amarillo Public Library location.

Patrons can use the service in three ways:

  • Personal computer
  • Mobile device by a free app
  • Emailing a print job directly to a library printer

Printing costs 15 cents a page to all print jobs.

Complete instructions can be found, here.

Once the print job is done, patrons can pick it up at the library circulation desk or during regular library hours.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Mims
Amarillo police identify victim killed in shooting at apartment complex
David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo (Source: Potter...
Amarillo police: Teen arrested in connection with series of shootings
An Amarillo man has died after a crash north of Dumas Friday morning.
Amarillo man dead after crashing into tree near Dumas
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb

Latest News

good
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows how support means more to a band team than rivalry
The Salvation Army is in need of volunteers for bell ringers for this upcoming holiday.
Salvation Army campaign seeks holiday volunteers for bell ringers
An Amarillo man has died after a crash north of Dumas Friday morning.
Amarillo man dead after crashing into tree near Dumas
David Lee Winfield, arrested in connection with series of shootings in Amarillo (Source: Potter...
Amarillo police: Teen arrested in connection with series of shootings