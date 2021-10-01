Amarillo police make arrest in series of shootings

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a person has been arrested in connection to a series of shootings that occurred on September 6 and resulted in the death of a woman.

Police released video of the suspect’s vehicle on Tuesday.

APD will hold a news conference this morning to discuss the incidents and the latest news on the case.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.