Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo police make arrest in series of shootings

(Source: Gray News)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a person has been arrested in connection to a series of shootings that occurred on September 6 and resulted in the death of a woman.

Police released video of the suspect’s vehicle on Tuesday.

APD will hold a news conference this morning to discuss the incidents and the latest news on the case.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Mims
Amarillo police identify victim killed in shooting at apartment complex
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Families in the Barrio community now have access to a baseball-softball practicing facility...
Kids in Barrio now have access to new baseball-softball facility
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody

Latest News

Dozens gather for Jazztober in 2015
Jazztober concert series returns to downtown Amarillo
Good News Band
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows how support means more to a band team than rivalry
Hope to Opportunities Foundation has launched a $19.8 million capital campaign project to...
$19.8 million campaign to build Hope Village- transitional employment center & park
Cool and wet Friday!
Cool and wet Friday!