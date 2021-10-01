Amarillo man dead after crashing into tree near Dumas
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man has died after a crash north of Dumas Friday morning.
Around 6:35 a.m., DPS officials say 47-year-old Jason Wood was driving a Ford Mustang north on FM 119 when the car veered across the southbound lane and left the roadway.
The car then entered the barrow ditch and struck a tree.
Wood was pronounced dead by the Moore County Justice of the Peace on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
