Amarillo baseball training facility to hold tournament benefiting breast cancer research

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - D-BAT, a baseball training facility, will be holding a softball tournament to benefit breast cancer research in Amarillo.

The tournament is in memory of Linda Jean Burkman, who passed away in October 2020.

“In her memory, we are establishing an annual event to raise money for local breast cancer research and support,” said the company.

Proceeds will benefit Healthy the City and research through Dr. Teresa Baker at Texas Tech Health Sciences Center.

D-BAT is currently looking for sponsors, with sponsorship being due by October 2.

The tournament takes place October 16 and October 17.

