AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 2021 AMA EnduroCross Series is coming to the Amarillo National Center for Round 2 of the series this weekend.

The show starts at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 2.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

