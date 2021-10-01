$19.8 million campaign to build Hope Village- transitional employment center & park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hope to Opportunities Foundation has launched a $19.8 million capital campaign project to expand and build, Hope Village -Transitional Employment Center and Park, a fully ADA transitional employment center, park, and accessible gymnasium to expand their current vocational training and physical activities programs.

The goal of this campaign is to integrate learning, independence and physical development into its clients individual daily lives, while introducing them to the community through employment, independent living and social interactions.

At Advo, they provide educational and vocational training and residential living for individuals who have intellectual and physical disabilities in the community.

“Every year, people probably don’t realize how many people graduated from high school, they age out of school and when they age out there aren’t a lot of opportunities for them to continue their learning, continue their work opportunities, so Advo Companies provide that for them and once parents age there’s not a lot of opportunities for those individuals to continue their living opportunities, so Advo Companies provides that in residential living units,” said Carla Hughes, CEO, Advo Companies.

They have had a dream for a long time to create a retail space to employ their clients to prepare them for the workforce.

“One of the disadvantages that we currently have is that’s lot of employers want to hire employees that already have experience and our individuals don’t have an opportunity to get that experience, so by having hope village we’re going to give them that opportunity, we’re going to have a coffee and tea shop, a catering business, a monogramming and screen printing business and then a custom framing business,” said Hughes.

Jeremy Bradford , Vice President, Advo says this gives their clients the opportunity to learn new things and get jobs like their friends.

“Everybody wants to be an equal so when we give them this opportunity to do the same things everybody else is its just smiles like crazy,” said Bradford.

Hope Village will consist of five phases:

Phase 1: Warehouse and consumer shops shell package and parking – Total anticipated cost $3.1 million – The construction will be for the warehouse facility and five independent consumer shops. This phase consists of framing, walls, roof, utilities, pads, and parking lot. This phase has been fully funded and they anticipate groundbreaking within the next months.

Phase 2 : Warehouse and consumer shops finish-out and landscaping – Total anticipated cost $3 million.

Phase 3: Accessible park – Total anticipated cost $3.1 million

Phase 4: Activity center/gymnasium – Total anticipated cost $5.1 million

Phase 5: Advo headquarters- Total purchase price $5.5 million

