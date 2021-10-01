Viewers Choice Awards
1 in custody after reports of shooting at Houston school

Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active...
Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active shooter. The incident occurred at YES Prep Southwest Secondary, which serves grades 6-12.(Source: KPRC/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say one person is in custody after reports of a shooting at a school.

Few details were immediately released, including whether anyone was injured.

Houston police say officers responded to the report at about 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Police did not name the school nor did they provide any further details about what happened but said officers are searching for any other possible suspects.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that multiple agencies were responding to a “possible active shooter incident at a school.”

Live TV footage showed students crying and holding each other and several ambulances on the scene.

