WT Homecoming Roaring ‘20′s themed festivities starting this weekend

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Festivities for West Texas A&M University’s Homecoming will start October 2 and run through October 9.

The Roaring ‘20′s themed festivities will culminate October 9 with the annual parade and WT Football’s homestand against Angelo State University.

The events kickoff on Saturday, October 2 with teh Paint the Town Maroon & Paint My Ride.

From 9:00 a.m. until Noon at the Vaughan Pedestrian Mall, students will be tackling a variety of community and campus projects and visiting businesses in Canyon to share some Buffalo Spirit.

Residents are invited to bring their car to the loop between Old Ed and the JBK and let students deck the car windows out for Homecoming.

Some of the events include:

The Phoenix: This celebration of WT’s Distinguished Alumni This celebration of WT’s Distinguished Alumni Class of 2020 and Class of 2021 will include a dinner and program, followed by jazz and desserts. It will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 7 in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center, with the after-party scheduled to be held around Buffalo Fountain on the Charles K. and Barbara Kerr Vaughan Pedestrian Mall. Tickets are $75 ; tables are $500 to $1,500. Honorees are Jerry Don Logan, Claudia Stuart and Bruce Thompson for 2021, and Dr. Sally Carmen, Scott Doores, Dr. Rickey Harman and David Schaeffer for 2020.

Homecoming Golf Classic: The annual fundraising tournament will begin with an 11:30 a.m. Oct. 8 lunch, followed by a 12:30 p.m. tee-off at Palo Duro Creek Golf Course, 50 Country Club Drive in Canyon. Proceeds benefit WT student scholarships. The annual fundraising tournament will begin with an 11:30 a.m. Oct. 8 lunch, followed by a 12:30 p.m. tee-off at Palo Duro Creek Golf Course, 50 Country Club Drive in Canyon. Proceeds benefit WT student scholarships. Entries are still being accepted ; cost is $100 for individuals or $400 for teams of four.

Celebrating 60 Years of Integration: This banquet will commemorate the official integration of the WT campus, beginning in 1960 with the arrival of Black athletes and other students. Several of those original students or their surviving family members will be honored at the event, which will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 8 in Legacy Hall. This banquet will commemorate the official integration of the WT campus, beginning in 1960 with the arrival of Black athletes and other students. Several of those original students or their surviving family members will be honored at the event, which will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 8 in Legacy Hall. Tickets are $30

Speakeasy: The Alumni Association and Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will host a party that’s sure to be the bees’ knees inside PPHM’s ongoing Panhandle Prohibition exhibition. Festivities will run 8 to 10 p.m. Oct. 8 at the museum, 2503 Fourth Ave. The Alumni Association and Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will host a party that’s sure to be the bees’ knees inside PPHM’s ongoing Panhandle Prohibition exhibition. Festivities will run 8 to 10 p.m. Oct. 8 at the museum, 2503 Fourth Ave. Tickets are $25

Golden and Diamond Buff Reunion : Alumni from the classes of 1960, 1961, 1970 and 1971 will be honored from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 9 in the south second-floor lobby of Old Main. : Alumni from the classes of 1960, 1961, 1970 and 1971 will be honored from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 9 in the south second-floor lobby of Old Main. Tickets are $15

Homecoming Parade: The Roaring ‘20s-themed parade will begin at 1 p.m. Oct. 9 and will follow a new route from the First United Bank Center to the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex along Russell Long Boulevard. For entry information, call 806-651-2651.

Countdown to Kickoff Block Party: Tailgating activities will begin immediately after the parade along 26th Street across from Buffalo Stadium on campus.

WT Football: The Buffs will take on Angelo State University at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 in Buffalo Stadium. For tickets, visit The Buffs will take on Angelo State University at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 in Buffalo Stadium. For tickets, visit gobuffsgo.com

For a complete list of activities, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.