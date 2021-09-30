Women’s Amarillo March hosting protest against Texas Abortion bill SB8 this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Women’s advocates plan to host a reproductive rights march, protesting against the recent Texas Abortion bill SB8.

The march is Saturday, starting at 11:00 a.m.

Marchers will gather at Ellwood Park on Jackson Avenue and march to the courthouse at 6th and Taylor.

Food, entertainment, local vendors and more will be available at the event.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.