Women’s Amarillo March hosting protest against Texas Abortion bill SB8 this weekend

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Women’s advocates plan to host a reproductive rights march, protesting against the recent Texas Abortion bill SB8.

The march is Saturday, starting at 11:00 a.m.

Marchers will gather at Ellwood Park on Jackson Avenue and march to the courthouse at 6th and Taylor.

Food, entertainment, local vendors and more will be available at the event.

