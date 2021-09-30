Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Walmart to hire 150,000 workers ahead of holidays

Walmart said it is planning to hire 150,000 new associates for stores across the United States.
Walmart said it is planning to hire 150,000 new associates for stores across the United States.(Source: Walmart)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walmart is on the hunt for employees as the holidays approach.

The retail giant said it’s planning to hire 150,000 new associates for stores across the United States.

Most will be for permanent, full-time positions.

Walmart has increased its pay to attract more employees during the labor shortage.

The average hourly wage is now $16.40. Some positions pay as much as $34 an hour.

Walmart previously announced it was looking to hire 20,000 warehouse employees.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Mims
Amarillo police: Man killed in shooting at apartment complex, suspect arrested
Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Detectives released video of what is believed to be...
Amarillo police ‘continuing to work around the clock’ as they answer questions about recent shootings
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police release video of possible suspect in series of shootings
Drew Don Hugg
Jury sentences Dumas man to 10 years in prison for meth possession
Daniel Adam Garcia
Man wanted in Randall County for assaulting family member

Latest News

McDonald's is bringing back the McRib for a limited time.
McDonald's is bringing back the McRib
Mounting public pressure has prompted Facebook to put on hold its work on a kids’ version of...
Facebook exec defends policies toward teens on Instagram
President Joe Biden, left speaks with Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, during the Congressional...
Biden plan at stake, Pelosi pushes ahead for $3.5T deal
Memphis police are on the scene and report the victim is in critical condition. No other...
LIVE: Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; school on lockdown