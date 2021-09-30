U.S. Department of Commerce invests $1 million for infrastructure improvements in Dumas

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced today that the Department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $1 million grant to the Dumas Economic Development Corporation.

This is to improve infrastructure to the Dumas Business Park to support business growth.

This EDA project, to be matched with $1.2 million in local funds, is expected to create 105 jobs and generate $3 million in private investment.

“The Economic Development Administration works closely with communities to create forward-thinking opportunities to solidify the area’s economy,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This project will provide road, water, and sewer infrastructure to the Dumas Business Park, providing space for new and expanded businesses to allow the city to diversify its economic base and create new jobs for skilled workers.”

