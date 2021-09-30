Viewers Choice Awards
P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo to offer free vaccinations for limited time

P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo will offer free vaccinations for a limited time.
P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo will offer free vaccinations for a limited time.(Pexels)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo will offer free vaccinations for a limited time.

The free vaccinations are made possible through Petco Love’s new national vaccination initiative, which is providing one million free pet vaccines.

“Thanks to Petco Love, we can offer these important vaccines at no cost to pet owners,” said Dacia Anderson, executive director of P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo. “We urge community members to take advantage of this free resource to ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”

P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo aims to vaccinate 2,000 pets through this effort. For a limited time starting October 1, parvovirus vaccinations for dogs and panleukopenia vaccinations for cats will be free.

“It is heartbreaking when any pet suffers or dies from a disease that could have been prevented. It is further exacerbated when unvaccinated pets come into busy shelter kennels, where these deadly diseases can spread quickly, resulting in multiple deaths, skyrocketing expenses, and hindering saving pet lives,” said Susanne Kogut, Petco Love President. “By creating greater awareness and making this crucial preventative care more accessible to pets not currently receiving these lifesaving vaccines, we can prevent the dangerous spread of disease.”

Wellness appointments for vaccinations are available Monday through Thursday by appointments made by phone at (806) 680-7049 or online.

