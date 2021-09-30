Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Northwest Texas Healthcare System donates to MTK Foundation

Northwest Texas Healthcare System (Source: KFDA)
Northwest Texas Healthcare System (Source: KFDA)(kfda)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Northwest Texas Healthcare System will present a donation to the MTK Foundation on Thursday, Sept. 30.

The MTK Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting pediatric cancer.

According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, childhood cancer remains the number one disease killer of children in the United States Today.

The MTK Foundation is a local resource dedicated to providing assistance for families, providing education and funding for pediatric cancer research.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Detectives released video of what is believed to be...
Amarillo police ‘continuing to work around the clock’ as they answer questions about recent shootings
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police release video of possible suspect in series of shootings
Drew Don Hugg
Jury sentences Dumas man to 10 years in prison for meth possession
Daniel Adam Garcia
Man wanted in Randall County for assaulting family member
Xcel Energy upgrades power grid between Canyon and Hereford
Xcel Energy to hire 100 employees with remote work options

Latest News

WTAMU Homecoming 2021
WT Homecoming Roaring ‘20′s themed festivities starting this weekend
Be-A-Hero
Andrea’s Project Halloween event to take place Saturday
P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo will offer free vaccinations for a limited time.
P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo to offer free vaccinations for limited time
The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon and NewsChannel 10 are hosting a virtual telethon on...
Amarillo diners can give back through Dine United this October
The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will host Pumpkinfest this weekend.
Amarillo Botanical Gardens hosting Pumpkinfest this weekend