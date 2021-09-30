Northwest Texas Healthcare System donates to MTK Foundation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Northwest Texas Healthcare System will present a donation to the MTK Foundation on Thursday, Sept. 30.

The MTK Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting pediatric cancer.

According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, childhood cancer remains the number one disease killer of children in the United States Today.

The MTK Foundation is a local resource dedicated to providing assistance for families, providing education and funding for pediatric cancer research.

