Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Much cooler Thursday!

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are tracking a strong cold front up in Colorado and it is headed our way! This will allow for temperatures to start in the upper 40s and low 50s in the morning with highs near 70° for Thursday afternoon. Scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm will be possible during the afternoon hours with better rain chances coming in overnight and through the day Friday. In fact, rain chances look very good for all day Friday into Friday night. Skies will clear out to mild conditions for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Amarillo police release video of possible suspect in series of shootings
A marijuana farm.
New medical marijuana expansion law in effect in Amarillo, some doctors have concerns
Xcel Energy upgrades power grid between Canyon and Hereford
Xcel Energy to hire 100 employees with remote work options
Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Detectives released video of what is believed to be...
Amarillo police ‘continuing to work around the clock’ as they answer questions about recent shootings
Three alleged drug traffickers including a local president of the Bandidos motorcycle gang,...
3 men face federal charges for alleged drug trafficking in Pampa

Latest News

Wednesday Outlook with Shelden 9/29
Wednesday Outlook with Shelden 9/29
Shelden Web Graphic
Eagerly Awaiting a Front
Cool down coming!
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks Our Next Cold Front