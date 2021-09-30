Much cooler Thursday!

We are tracking a strong cold front up in Colorado and it is headed our way! This will allow for temperatures to start in the upper 40s and low 50s in the morning with highs near 70° for Thursday afternoon. Scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm will be possible during the afternoon hours with better rain chances coming in overnight and through the day Friday. In fact, rain chances look very good for all day Friday into Friday night. Skies will clear out to mild conditions for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.